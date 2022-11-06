Webb powers South Alabama over Georgia Southern 38-31

Webb carried 35 times to post his record total for South Alabama (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), surpassing the previous mark of 203 set by Tra Minter in 2018 against Coastal Carolina.

Webb scored the final three touchdowns of the game. His 5-yard scoring run with three minutes left in the third quarter pulled the Jaguars within 31-24. Webb added another 5-yard touchdown run with 11:46 remaining in the game to knot the score at 31 and gave South Alabama the lead with 5:50 left on a 9-yard run.