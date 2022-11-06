ajc logo
Webb powers South Alabama over Georgia Southern 38-31

1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Sophomore La'Damian Webb rushed for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns to rally South Alabama to a 38-31 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Webb carried 35 times to post his record total for South Alabama (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), surpassing the previous mark of 203 set by Tra Minter in 2018 against Coastal Carolina.

Webb scored the final three touchdowns of the game. His 5-yard scoring run with three minutes left in the third quarter pulled the Jaguars within 31-24. Webb added another 5-yard touchdown run with 11:46 remaining in the game to knot the score at 31 and gave South Alabama the lead with 5:50 left on a 9-yard run.

Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3) led 21-7 after one quarter on Khadry Jackson's 43-yard interception-return score, Jalen White's 54-yard scoring run and Kyle Vantrease's 16-yard touchdown pass to Derwin Burgess Jr.

Webb's first TD run helped South Alabama pull within 24-17 at halftime.

Carter Bradley completed 16 of 27 passes for 193 yards for the Jaguars with two interceptions. His 10-yard scoring toss to Jalen Wayne came in the first quarter.

Vantrease totaled 278 yards on 26-of-45 passing for the Eagles with two touchdowns and an interception. Jjay Mcafee had the other touchdown catch. Burgess finished with eight receptions for 96 yards.

