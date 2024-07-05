Webb enjoys more Atlanta success as Giants ride Chapman's big hits to 4-2 win over Braves

Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his 16th save, including two in the series. Marcell Ozuna led off the ninth with an infield hit before Doval got three consecutive outs, including strikeouts of Matt Olson and Adam Duvall.

Morton (5-5) continued his trend of inconsistent starts as he was unable to follow up a strong outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday with back-to-back wins. Morton allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings and couldn't protect an early 2-0 lead.

Heliot Ramos hit a tying two-run homer 424 feet to center field in the fourth. With one out, Chapman hit the go-ahead shot, his 12th, off Morton to left field.

Chapman added a run-scoring double in the sixth.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead against Webb in the first. Ozzie Albies' double and a throwing error by right fielder Mike Yastrzemski allowed Jerred Kelenic to score from first. Austin Riley's sacrifice fly drove in Albies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (left adductor strain) threw five no-hit innings for Triple-A Sacramento and recorded nine strikeouts in what is expected to be his final rehab outing before returning to San Francisco's rotation next week. The return of the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner comes after LHP Kyle Harrison (right ankle sprain) is expected to come off the injured list to start Saturday at Cleveland.

Braves: SS Orlando Arcia (abscessed tooth) missed his third straight game and again remained at home. Arcia could land on the injured list if he is not improved by Friday. ... The Braves also could be nearing an IL decision with OF Ramón Laureano (lower back soreness). ... Manager Brian Snitker said he was fine after being drilled on the dugout steps by a foul ball hit by Albies on Wednesday night. While the ball hit the 68-year-old manager below his belt, Snitker said it was "a little high" to avoid a more painful result.

UP NEXT

Giants: San Francisco is expected to use an opener from its bullpen in the series opener at Cleveland on Friday night.

Braves: Atlanta will open a weekend series against NL East leader Philadelphia when LHP Max Fried (7-3, 2.91 ERA) faces Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (9-4, 3.43).

