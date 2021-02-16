X

Weather service confirms tornado damaged homes in SW Georgia

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
The National Weather Service says it has confirmed a tornado struck an area of southwest Georgia where one home was destroyed and several others got damaged

DAMASCUS, Ga. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a tornado struck an area of southwest Georgia where one home was destroyed and several others got damaged.

The weather service’s office in Tallahassee, Florida, reported that preliminary results of a damage survey show a tornado of at least EF-2 intensity struck Monday in the rural Georgia community of Damascus in Early County.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported a brick home was destroyed as the storm front that spawned the tornado moved through the area. WALB-TV reports at least five other Early County homes were damaged in the storm. No one was killed.

