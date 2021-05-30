Waynesboro mayor suspended during criminal case

The newspaper reported that Carswell, who took office in 2017, had turned himself in last July after being contacted by the Statesboro Police Department and was released on a $10,000 bond. He is accused of taking $11,920 from Check Into Cash, where he was employed, by fraudulently refinancing a title pawn account and creating a fictitious title pawn account.

Waynesboro has a population of about 5,700 people. The city is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Augusta.

According to his biography on the city's website, Carswell is the first Black man and the youngest person to serve as the city's mayor.