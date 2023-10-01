Watson, Vidal lead Troy, hand Georgia State first loss 28-7

Gunnar Watson threw for 256 yards and Kimani Vidal ran for a touchdown and pulled in a 14-yard scoring pass as Troy handed Georgia State its first loss, 28-7 in a Sun Belt Conference game
Georgia News
37 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw for 256 yards and Kimani Vidal ran for a touchdown and pulled in a 14-yard scoring pass as Troy handed Georgia State its first loss, 28-7 in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday night.

Troy forced three turnovers and held the Panthers scoreless in the second half.

Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked field goals of 22 and 38 yards in the first half to stake Troy to a 6-0 lead but Marcus Carroll capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter to give Georgia State a 7-6 lead at intermission.

Damien Taylor put Troy in front for good, breaking off a 45-yard run for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half and Watson hit Vidal for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to make it 21-7 after three quarters. Vidal added a last-minute score on a 6-yard run.

Watson was 23-of-30 passing, finding Jabre Barber seven times for 121 yards. Vidal carried 23 times for 76 yards.

Darren Grainger was 19-of-29 passing to lead Georgia State (4-1, 1-1) but was picked off twice.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women8h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
1h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
The staggering loss of life is too much
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozuna hits go-ahead, 3-run homer, Strider gets 20th win as Braves beat Nationals 5-3
12m ago
Brin throws for 3 TDs, Jackson adds key pick return, Georgia Southern tops Coastal...
17m ago
Saturday's Scores
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
3h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top