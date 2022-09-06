ajc logo
X

Water supply problem continues after flooding in Georgia

Residents stop by water tankers located across from the Summerville Fire Department in Summerville, Ga., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. After flooding in Chattooga County, many residents have been left without water. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents stop by water tankers located across from the Summerville Fire Department in Summerville, Ga., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. After flooding in Chattooga County, many residents have been left without water. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Georgia News
8 hours ago
Officials are scrambling to restore water service in northwest Georgia after flash flooding submerged pumps and flooded buildings

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials continued to scramble Tuesday to restore water service in parts of a northwest Georgia county after flash flooding Sunday submerged pumps and flooded buildings.

Chattooga County officials said water for 8,000 customers in Summerville, Menlo and surrounding areas would remain out of service through at least Wednesday.

Chattooga County emergency management officials said Tuesday said that one raw water pump was operable at the city of Summerville’s plant but work continues to restore two others. Officials are worried that flooding damaged electrical components in the plant, but flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries loaned fans to the city to try to dry out critical components. Other machinery that controls the pumps that push water into distribution pipes was being replaced Tuesday.

Some other areas were being told to boil water to remove possible impurities.

Water was being distributed by government agencies and private groups, with showers being offered to those without water in nearby Trion. Affected residents were also being offered hot meals, flood cleanup supplies and clothing.

Three trucks full of bottled water and relief supplies arrived at North Summerville Baptist Church before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s a God thing,” Pastor Sammy Barrett told WGCL-TV. “If you put the word out, and if you pray hard enough, God answers your prayers,”

County schools canceled classes through at least Wednesday.

“Without water, we are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or prepare lunches,” Chattooga County Superintendent Jared Hosmer wrote in a message to the district’s students and families.

The smaller Trion city school district, which gets its water from a separate supplier, held classes Tuesday. Chattooga County offices and courts were closed, with some county buildings among those flooded in Summerville.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to tour damage Wednesday in Summerville after earlier declaring a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties.

The National Weather Service says radar estimates show 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) of rain fell within several hours, with higher amounts in some areas. Forecasters say a very moist atmosphere and winds that pushed storms along a stationary frontal boundary, set up conditions for what they called “an anomalous event”

It's the second time in recent years that some Summerville residents have gone without clean water. In 2020, the city advised residents not to drink the water, although they could still use it for other things, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found high levels of some chemicals. The city raised rates to build new wells.

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Green, of the Summerville Water Treatment plant, wipes sweat from his face, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. After flooding in Chattooga County, many residents have been left without water. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Jason Green, of the Summerville Water Treatment plant, wipes sweat from his face, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. After flooding in Chattooga County, many residents have been left without water. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Green, of the Summerville Water Treatment plant, wipes sweat from his face, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. After flooding in Chattooga County, many residents have been left without water. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Credit: Olivia Ross

Combined ShapeCaption
A young man walks his dog along a flooded Bittings Avenue on Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

A young man walks his dog along a flooded Bittings Avenue on Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Combined ShapeCaption
A young man walks his dog along a flooded Bittings Avenue on Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Credit: Olivia Ross

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers hang a tarp at the top of the Chattooga County Court Clerks Office, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Workers hang a tarp at the top of the Chattooga County Court Clerks Office, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers hang a tarp at the top of the Chattooga County Court Clerks Office, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Olivia Ross

Credit: Olivia Ross

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux11h ago
Braves are tied for first place after outlasting the A’s
2h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
14h ago
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data
19h ago
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data
19h ago
14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged
10h ago
The Latest
Braves take on the Athletics after Grissom's 4-hit game
44m ago
AP Top 25 Reality Check: UF vaults in; Georgia changes minds
2h ago
SEC teams get more chances for September statements
2h ago
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
16h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
20h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top