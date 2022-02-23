Water leaks dampen morale at market for minority businesses

Hampton said the fast timeline to open the market before last year’s holiday season might have led to roofing problems falling through the cracks.

Townes previously ran her crab cake business out of the market. She said a professional kitchen, hot water infrastructure and other necessities for commercial cooking had not been installed, forcing vendors to bring their products every day or cook outside in tents.

The tent area would often flood, so Townes said she was not surprised about the recent water issues. Management added gravel outside after she complained, but Townes said they also increased everyone’s weekly rent as a result.

Cassandra Shields, who runs a shea butter company, and Jason Jones, who runs a technology repair business, told the newspaper their rented spaces were flooded when they arrived Feb. 4. They said management dismissed their complaints and asked them to leave. Stonecrest Code Enforcement found water damage after Shields filed a complaint, according to documentation she shared.

Jones said he felt like management was going against the market’s goal: “It’s not the feeling of Black people being helped.”