Waste contract at Savannah River Site could be worth $21B

Parsons Corp. a Virginia company, has been building and is supposed to temporarily operate the Salt Waste Processing Facility, which is designed to process millions of gallons of nuclear waste every year, far more than now. But the contract for that facility is supposed to be folded into the bigger contract.

Some of the Saltstone Disposal Units are yet to be built.

The coronavirus health crisis interfered with the department’s timeline for the contract, Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney has said. As a result, Amentum-led Savannah River Remediation was tapped for a contract extension.

“Because of the coronavirus issues,” Budney said earlier, “we just weren’t able to get through the solicitation process for the replacement contract for that effort.”

A previous attempt to bid a liquid waste contract foundered in 2019 after protests, with contractor protests and the U.S. Government Accountability Office declaring the evaluation unfair. That's when the Department of Energy set out the new combined approach.