Washington visits Atlanta after Poole's 42-point performance

Washington visits the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 42 points in the Wizards' 139-130 loss to the San Antonio Spurs
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Washington Wizards (2-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 42 points in the Wizards' 139-130 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game last season, 18.5 on free throws and 41.1 from deep.

Washington went 15-67 overall, 4-12 in Southeast Division action and 8-33 on the road last season. The Wizards averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 54.7 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 17.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (adductor), Trae Young: day to day (achilles).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

