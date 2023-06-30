Washington visits Atlanta after Parker's 23-point game

Washington Mystics (9-5, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-8, 4-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -2.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Washington Mystics after Cheyenne Parker scored 23 points in the Atlanta Dream's 109-86 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Dream are 4-5 in conference play. Atlanta ranks fifth in the WNBA with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Parker averaging 4.4.

The Mystics' record in Eastern Conference action is 5-4. Washington ranks third in the WNBA with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Mystics defeated the Dream 109-86 in their last meeting on June 28. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 25 points, and Parker led the Dream with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Dream.

Delle Donne is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.