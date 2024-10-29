Washington takes on conference foe Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays Washington for an Eastern Conference matchup.
Washington finished 15-67 overall and 4-12 in Southeast Division play a season ago. The Wizards averaged 7.6 steals, 5.1 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 8-8 in Southeast Division games and 15-26 on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 120.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (thumb).
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (toe), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.