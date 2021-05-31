ajc logo
Washington takes 4-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

Georgia News | 22 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Washington heads into the matchup against Atlanta in a rut, losers of four straight

Washington Nationals (21-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-26, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (3-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 11-12 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 80 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 15 homers.

The Nationals are 6-9 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .311.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Jon Lester registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits and is batting .235.

Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .311.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

