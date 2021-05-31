Washington takes 4-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

The Nationals are 6-9 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .311.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Jon Lester registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits and is batting .235.

Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .311.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.