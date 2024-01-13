Washington plays Atlanta on 4-game road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Atlanta looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Hawks are 4-4 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 9-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wizards are 1-9 against the rest of their division. Washington is 3-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Hawks average 115.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 124.0 the Hawks give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 31 the Hawks won 130-126 led by 40 points from Trae Young, while Kyle Kuzma scored 38 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 42.4% and averaging 27.4 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 119.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.1 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 110.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: day to day (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

Wizards: Landry Shamet: day to day (personal), Johnny Davis: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.