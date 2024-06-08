Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -137, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Washington has gone 11-17 in home games and 28-35 overall. The Nationals have a 16-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has gone 16-14 on the road and 35-26 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 25 extra base hits (11 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs). Lane Thomas is 10-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .316 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 18 home runs, 28 walks and 55 RBI. Jarred Kelenic is 10-for-31 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jarred Kelenic: day-to-day (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.