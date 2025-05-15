Washington hosts Atlanta to open season

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -5; over/under is 156.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener.
Washington went 5-15 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 27.4 bench points last season.
Atlanta went 15-25 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).
Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
