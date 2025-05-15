Georgia News
Georgia News

Washington hosts Atlanta to open season

The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener.

Washington went 5-15 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mystics averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 27.4 bench points last season.

Atlanta went 15-25 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl), Aaliyah Edwards: out (back).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts after scoring during the first half at the Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in College Park. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dream finding their rhythm with new coach, new faces on the roster

Some NBA draft options the Hawks could have at Nos. 13 and 22

Atlanta will consider adding depth in the frontcourt at center and power forward.

Cunningham: Hawks should go all-in for Giannis, despite risks

If Giannis Antetokounmpo decides he wants out of Milwaukee, then the Hawks should do whatever it takes to land him.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

Featured

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems

The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.

Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.

Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.