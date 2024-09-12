Washington faces Atlanta, seeks 6th straight road win

The Dream are 4-12 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Tina Charles paces the Dream with 9.6 boards.

The Mystics are 5-11 in conference games. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 22.0 assists per game led by Julie Vanloo averaging 4.6.

Atlanta's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 87-68 on June 11, with Ariel Atkins scoring 18 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is scoring 14.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dream.

Atkins is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.