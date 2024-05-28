Georgia News

Washington faces Atlanta, aims to end 6-game slide

Washington looks to stop its six-game slide when the Washington Mystics take on Atlanta
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (2-2) at Washington Mystics (0-6, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics heads into the matchup against Atlanta Dream as losers of six straight games.

Washington went 9-11 in Eastern Conference play and 12-8 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mystics allowed opponents to score 80.9 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Dream averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

