Washington beats Dream for Mike Thibault's 350th career win

Natasha Cloud made two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to extend Washington's lead to 92-88 and Atkins added two more on their next possession.

Odyssey Sims sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.4 seconds left to pull Atlanta within 94-93. But Atlanta was called for a technical foul and Washington made 2 of 3 free throws before Aari McDonald's heave at the buzzer went off the backboard.