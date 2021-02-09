Warrant: Caretaker put baby facedown for nap, killing him

Charles Cronmiller was found unresponsive at the day care in Dunwoody on Wednesday, authorities said. Owner Amanda Hickey, 45, was charged with felony murder and cruelty to children in the death.

Documents obtained by WSB-TV allege Hickey told investigators she put Charles down for a nap in a playpen and laid him on his back, in line with state regulations, but the child rolled over onto his stomach. Security video, however, showed Hickey actually placed the infant facedown and did not return to check on him for hours, according to authorities.