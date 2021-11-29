Warner Robins mayoral candidates wrangle over tax bill

“It’s going to affect our credit rating, our bond rating, our interest rate when we start developing, its going to affect our taxes,” Patrick said.

Toms is a Warner Robins native, retired firefighter and U.S. Air Force veteran. He says the city had improved its parks and added police officers and firefighters during his tenure. He said he will continue his efforts to redevelop downtown Warner Robins.

"I've worked for this city for 35 years; it's what I know, what I do," Toms told the Telegraph of Macon. "If we're able to win, we're going to keep moving forward like we've been doing. Things are going well, and I hope the people will give me a chance to continue moving forward with the progress we're making."

Patrick, also a native, is currently city attorney for Fort Valley. Patrick would be the first Black person and first woman to be elected mayor of Warner Robins. A white woman served as acting mayor in 1993-94.

“I think I’ve shown voters I’m a true nonpartisan candidate,” Patrick said. “I put people over power. I stand for making sure that people are on the agenda, and I’m going to rally for what’s best for the city.”

Toms said he believes the city is already “as transparent as we could possibly be” when it comes to finances. But Patrick said several lawsuits could threaten the city's financial health. She promises a committee to help her oversee finances if elected.