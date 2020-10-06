Warehouse for Savannah port shipments set for studio site

WTOC-TV reports that Panattoni Development Co. is buying part of the land near Meldrim and will build a 518,000 square-foot (48,000 square-meter) building that will be expandable to 1.2 million square feet (111483.7 square meter).

Effingham County Industrial Development Authority CEO Brandt Herndon said the development will bring tax revenue and potentially 200 to 300 jobs to the location just off Interstate 16 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Savannah. The building is supposed to be complete in July, although Panattoni, a private company based near Los Angeles, has yet to secure a tenant.