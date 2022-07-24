Ward, Detmers help Angels cool off Braves with 9-1 rout

The Angels tacked on three more in the fourth to go up 8-0. Shohei Ohtani walked, advanced to third on Ward’s hard single that chased starter Ian Anderson and scored on Rengifo’s single. Ward scored from first on the same play as right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. made a throwing error to third. Rengifo scored on Stassi’s sacrifice fly.

Detmers (3-3) allowed three hits with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 52 of 90 pitches for strikes. The lefty improved to 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts this month.

Detmers retired seven in a row and nine of 10 after striking out Acuña to end the third. His only blemish was a walk to Matt Olson in the first before Dansby Swanson scratched out the first Braves hit with a single leading off the fourth. Detmers got Orlando Arcia to ground out to strand the bases loaded in the inning.

That was the only major threat he faced.

Anderson (8-6) was 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts this month but he looked more like the pitcher whose 6.91 ERA in June was the highest in the NL last month. The right-hander gave up seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.

Acuña’s RBI single in the seventh put Atlanta on the board. Stassi’s RBI triple in the eighth made it 9-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Ward left the game for a pinch-runner after hitting a single in the eighth.

Braves: LF Adam Duvall was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. 1B Mike Ford was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

ROSTER MOVES

The Angels designated INF Jonathan Villar for assignment after he went 0 for 4 and committed two errors Saturday. OF Magneuris Sierra had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake.

TURNSTILES SPINNING

There were plenty of empty seats, but the Braves announced their 27th sellout this season and the highest attended three-game series, 128,357, since Truist Park opened in 2017.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 4.00 ERA) will face Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.64) when Los Angeles opens a three-game series at Kansas City on Monday.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (10-3, 2.64 ERA) faces Ranger Suárez (7-4, 4.07) when Atlanta begins a three-game series at Philadelphia on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers makes an errant throw to first on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers makes an errant throw to first on a hit by Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting the ball off his leg during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting the ball off his leg during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill