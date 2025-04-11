Sheriff: Walmart employee kills co-worker in Georgia store, woman at nearby home, wounds 3rd person

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A Walmart employee shot and killed a co-worker inside a Georgia store and critically wounded a person outside early Friday while the business was closed to the public, authorities said.
After leaving Walmart, the gunman forced his way into a home nearby, where he fatally shot another acquaintance, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
“The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew,” the sheriff's office said.
Employees were working inside the Walmart Supercenter in the Covington area, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, when the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
The suspect was apprehended in South Carolina on Friday morning, authorities said.
The sheriff's department identified the victims as “acquaintances” of the suspect but did not immediately release more details of the shootings. The worker who was wounded was in critical condition at a hospital Friday morning, authorities said.
Before any of the shootings began, the suspect who was working inside the Walmart left the store and went outside to retrieve a gun and then returned inside and opened fire, the sheriff's office said.
Keep Reading
Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
A Walmart employee in Covington went on a shooting spree, killing two people and injuring one at separate locations early Friday before being arrested, according to officials.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public
While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.
Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death
Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences
Arizona State amateur makes curious Masters bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek
Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National