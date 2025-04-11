Sheriff: Walmart employee kills co-worker in Georgia store, woman at nearby home, wounds 3rd person

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A Walmart employee shot and killed a co-worker inside a Georgia store and critically wounded a person outside early Friday while the business was closed to the public, authorities said.

After leaving Walmart, the gunman forced his way into a home nearby, where he fatally shot another acquaintance, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

“The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew,” the sheriff's office said.