Sheriff: Walmart employee kills co-worker in Georgia store, woman at nearby home, wounds 3rd person

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A Walmart employee shot and killed a co-worker inside a Georgia store and critically wounded a person outside early Friday while the business was closed to the public, authorities said.

After leaving Walmart, the gunman forced his way into a home nearby, where he fatally shot another acquaintance, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

“The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew,” the sheriff's office said.

Employees were working inside the Walmart Supercenter in the Covington area, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, when the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was apprehended in South Carolina on Friday morning, authorities said.

The sheriff's department identified the victims as “acquaintances” of the suspect but did not immediately release more details of the shootings. The worker who was wounded was in critical condition at a hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

Before any of the shootings began, the suspect who was working inside the Walmart left the store and went outside to retrieve a gun and then returned inside and opened fire, the sheriff's office said.

