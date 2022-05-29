ajc logo
X

Wallace scores 17 points, Dream beat Mercury 82-54

Georgia News
49 minutes ago
Kristy Wallace had 17 points to lead five Atlanta players scoring in double figures and the Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-54

ATLANTA (AP) — Kristy Wallace had 17 points to lead five Atlanta players scoring in double figures and the Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-54 on Sunday.

The 28-point margin of victory was Atlanta's largest since beating the Los Angeles Sparks by 30 in 2015.

Erica Wheeler scored 16 points, Cheyenne Parker had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Rhyne Howard had 12 points with six assists for Atlanta (5-3). Aari McDonald finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Dream never trailed, took at 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and limited Phoenix (2-6) to just eight points in the second to take a 50-23 lead into halftime.

Diamond DeShields, the only Mercury player to score in double figures, finished with 23 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.2 points per game) and Diana Taurasi (16.0) — the team's top scorers — combined for nine points on 3-of-17 shooting.

Phoenix has lost five consecutive games.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Four Savannah family members among five killed in Wilmington River boat crash3h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
3h ago
Braves’ top prospect Michael Harris impresses in his debut
18h ago
DeKalb counts ballots by hand in County Commission race
25m ago
DeKalb counts ballots by hand in County Commission race
25m ago
UPDATE: MARTA services resume after person struck, killed at East Point station
4h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
2h ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top