Wallace, Cross run for three TDs to lead Arkansas State's run past Georgia State, 27-20

ATLANTA (AP) — Zak Wallace ran for two touchdowns and Ja'Quez Cross' TD run from 15 yards out proved to be the difference as Arkansas State ran past Georgia State 27-20 on Saturday night.

Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2) is in second place in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division, two games back of Louisiana-Lafayette with two games remaining in the regular season.

Zach Gibson put Georgia State (2-8, 0-6) on the board first with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst midway through the first quarter. The Red Wolves answered with back-to-back drives, the first covering 75 yards in seven plays capped by Wallace's 13-yard scoring run and the second a six-play, 54-yard drive cashed in by Wallace from a yard out.