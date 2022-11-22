ajc logo
X

Walker scores 30 in UAB's win over Georgia, 87-73

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jordan “Jelly” Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half when UAB ran away from Georgia for a 87-73 win in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan “Jelly” Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half when UAB ran away from Georgia for a 87-73 win on Tuesday in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket.

The 5-foot-11 Walker, who was the Conference USA player of the year last season, was 11-of-22 shooting with an array of drives. He had five 3-pointers and five assists. Eric Gaines added 14 points and eight assists, KJ Buffen had 11 points and Ledarrius Brewer 10. Trey Jemison grabbed nine boards to go with nine points.

Justin Hill led Georgia (4-2) with 17 points with Kario Oquendo adding 12 and Braelen Bridges 10.

The Blazers (4-1) trailed by a point at halftime but the Bulldogs missed their first eight shots of second half and UAB built a seven-point lead with a 10-0 run that Walker finished with a 3-pointer. A Walker jumper and 3-pointer made it a double-digit lead which Buffen extended to 16 with seven straight points.

UAB enjoyed a 23-3 advantage on points off turnovers and scored 52 points in the paint.

Both teams shot over 50% in the first half with Georgia holding a slender lead through much of it before the teams exchanged the lead four times in the last two minutes. The Bulldogs led 42-41 at the break on Hill’s drive in the final seconds.

UAB was a little under its average of 92 points per game but its total was 23 points more than Georgia had been giving up.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good4h ago

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show
3h ago

State misses food assistance payments to countless Georgians
3h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock
13h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock
13h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chuck Burton

Farewell, Coastal, the ACC's always unpredictable division
14m ago
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee
1h ago
Georgia promises all to get food aid money by Thanksgiving
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
6h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top