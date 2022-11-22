Walker scores 30 in UAB's win over Georgia, 87-73

The 5-foot-11 Walker, who was the Conference USA player of the year last season, was 11-of-22 shooting with an array of drives. He had five 3-pointers and five assists. Eric Gaines added 14 points and eight assists, KJ Buffen had 11 points and Ledarrius Brewer 10. Trey Jemison grabbed nine boards to go with nine points.

Justin Hill led Georgia (4-2) with 17 points with Kario Oquendo adding 12 and Braelen Bridges 10.