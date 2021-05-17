Walker, Pillar hurt after Mets add Conforto, McNeil to IL

Braves players, including Webb, watched the scary scene in shock. As members of the Atlanta grounds crew covered the blood left in the batter's box area, Webb was removed from the game.

The injuries to Walker and Pillar came after the Mets added two regulars to the injured list before the game. Ace starter Jacob deGrom already is on the IL, recovering from right side tightness.

New York placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL with hamstring injuries.

Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley replaced Walker to start the fourth inning. Walker will have an MRI on Tuesday, according to Rojas.

Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.

“We’re taking a week-to-week approach with both of these guys,” Rojas said.

Conforto and McNeil will remain with the Mets while receiving treatment.

Conforto said Monday he had been dealing with other injuries, including a sore calf.

“I felt like I had a good grip on all that stuff and something obviously wasn’t right going down to first base and unfortunately it grabbed on me and that’s where we’re at,” he said.

Conforto described the injury as “very, very frustrating.”

McNeil missed time last week with cramping in his leg and said Sunday the injuries might be related.

McNeil is hitting .242 with three homers and eight RBIs. Conforto is hitting .230 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

Conforto and McNeil join an injured list that also includes third baseman J.D. Davis, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, reliever Seth Lugo and starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard, as well as a couple of big league backups in outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and infielder Luis Guillorme.

The Mets purchased the contract of Johneshwy Fargas from Triple-A Syracuse and he started in center field Monday night. The 26-year-old Fargas had a run-scoring double in the eighth for his first hit in his major league debut.

José Peraza started at second base.

“We’re very excited our depth has helped us be where we are today,” Rojas said. “We feel pretty strong about our guys coming in.”

The Mets (19-16) lead the NL East.

New York also recalled outfielder Khalil Lee from Syracuse and transferred Lugo to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar (11) tries to get to his feet after being hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) walks with a trainer as he leaves the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius