Walker expected to start for the Mets against the Braves

By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
The Mets are expected to send Taijuan Walker to the mound Thursday and the Braves will give Drew Smyly the start

Atlanta Braves (50-52, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (54-46, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -143, Braves +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Thursday.

The Mets are 32-17 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 110 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 22, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Braves are 24-27 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .427 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor May notched his fourth victory and Brandon Drury went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Max Fried registered his seventh loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 35 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 52 extra base hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.83 ERA

Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

