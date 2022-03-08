Wake Forest's Williams, Forbes take AP top honors for ACC

Forbes earned seven votes as coach of the year, beating out Notre Dame's Mike Brey (four) and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (two) as the only other coaches with multiple votes. The second-year coach has guided the Demon Deacons (23-8) to their best win total since 2009 after they were picked to finish 13th in the league in the preseason, and they hold the No. 5 seed in this week's ACC Tournament in New York.

The school announced Monday that Forbes had signed a "long-term" contract extension with the school.

The 6-10 Banchero, a top NBA prospect, earned 12 votes for newcomer of the year, with Williams earning the other three votes after transferring into the league.

On the AP all-ACC teams, regular-season champion Duke had three picks in Banchero as a first-teamer while wing Wendell Moore Jr. and big man Mark Williams made the second team. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils were the only team to have multiple all-ACC picks.

Miami’s Kameron McGusty joined Alondes Williams, Bacot, Banchero and Boeheim on the first team. North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron, Virginia’s Jayden Gardner and Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma joined Moore and Mark Williams on the second team.

The 2021-22 AP All-ACC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

u-Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 6-5, 210, Gr., Milwaukee

u-Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-10, 240, Jr., Richmond, Virginia

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Fr., Seattle

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 6-5, 190, Katy, Texas

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 6-6, 205, Sr., Fayetteville, New York

SECOND TEAM

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 6-5, 213, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

Dereon Seabron, North Carolina State, 6-7, 180, R-So., Norfolk, Virginia

Mark Williams, Duke, 7-1, 242, So., Virginia Beach, Virginia

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 6-6, 246, Sr., Wake Forest, North Carolina

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, 235, R-Sr., Berlin, Maryland

Coach of the year – Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Player of the year – Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Newcomer of the year – Paolo Banchero, Duke

AP All-ACC voting panel:

Mike Barber, The Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Mark Berman, The Roanoke (Virginia) Times; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Lauren Brownlow, WCMC-FM, Raleigh, North Carolina; Alexis Cubit, The State of Columbia, South Carolina; Donna Ditota, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Michelle Kaufman, Miami Herald; Kevin McNamara, WPRO, Providence, Rhode Island; Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Tom Noie, South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Jonas Pope, The News and Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina; Adam Smith, The Times-News of Burlington, North Carolina; Ken Sugiura, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Curt Weiler, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; and Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina.

