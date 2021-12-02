Wake Forest's Clawson, Pitt's Pickett earn ACC top honors

The league released its individual awards this week. Pickett was also named offensive player of the year, while the list includes Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II as defensive player of the year, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year, and Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba as defensive rookie of the year.

Clawson received 49 of 64 votes from a 50-member panel of media members and league head coaches. Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi, whose 17th-ranked Panthers face Clawson's 18th-ranked Demon Deacons in Saturday's ACC championship game, was second with 10 votes.