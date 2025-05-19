Wake Forest men, Georgia women, both top seeds, beat No. 2 seeds to clinch NCAA team titles

Wake Forest took the doubles point with Stefan Dostanic and Charlie Robertson beating Jack Pinnington and Cooper Woestendick 6-3 in the No. 2 matchup and Luca Pow and Luciano Tacchi won the No. 3 doubles over Duncan Chan and Albert Pedrico Kravtsov 6-2.

Dostanic took the No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1 over Pinnington, and Pow won the No. 6 over Chan 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to put the Demon Deacons on top 3-0 but quickly Pedrico Kravtsov topped Tacchi 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 for the first point for the Horned Frogs.

When Lui Maxted defeated Ioannis Xilas 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) in a long No. 3 singles match to pull TCU within 3-2, both the other matches were sitting at 3-3 in the third set.

Both Dhakshineswar Suresh and Charlie Robertson of the Demon Deacons broke their TCU opponents for a 5-3 lead but it was Suresh who got to the finish first, Suresh won the No. 2 singles 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over Pedro Vives, securing the NCAA title with a big serve. Robertson didn't have to finish his match at No. 4 singles against Cooper Woestendick.

Sofia Rojas clinched Georgia's title with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Lexington Reed in the No. 6 singles but it was the marquee match in No. 1 singles that got the Bulldogs off to a good start.

Dasha Vidmanova, the second-ranked singles player, defeated No. 1 Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M 6-4, 6-4 before Anastasia Lopata recovered from a 6-0 loss in the first set to beat Nichole Khirin 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 singles.

Georgia started with the doubles point as Lopata and Guillermina Grant beat Reed and Daria Smetannikov 6-2 and Aysegui Mert and Jayden Mulberry topped Khirin and Lucciana Perez 7-5.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports