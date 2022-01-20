Wake Forest breaks through at Georgia Tech with 80-64 win

Georgia Tech outscored Wake Forest 18-12 to open the second half to take a short-lived lead. Monsanto then hit a 3-pointer to begin an 25-7 run that gave the Demon Deacons the largest lead of the game — 16 points — with four minutes to go.

Wake Forest led most of the first half but never by double digits, going in front 37-33 at the break.

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes missed the game because of an unspecified illness. Brooks Savage served as acting head coach.

Wake Forest is host to North Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Tech is home against Clayton State on Sunday, filling a conference bye on its schedule and replacing a postponed Dec. 21 game against Alabama A&M.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25