X
Dark Mode Toggle

Waggoner returns to spark BC women in ACC Tournament win

Georgia News
32 minutes ago
Dontavia Waggoner returned from a nine-game absence to score 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Boston College held off Georgia Tech 62-57 in the first round of the ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dontavia Waggoner returned from a nine-game absence to score 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Boston College held off Georgia Tech 62-57 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Waggoner hadn't played since Jan. 22 because of a leg injury but made 5 of 10 shots, was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds for the 11th-seeded Eagles (16-16). Boston College will take on sixth-seeded Miami on Thursday.

Maria Gakdeng added 14 points and seven rebounds and Taina Mair had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go with six points.

Bianca Jackson scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and Tonie Morgan had nine of her 16 when the 14th-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-17) rallied from a 13-point deficit to get as close as three, the final time with 20.6 seconds left. Waggoner and Andrea Daley made two free throws each to clinch the win.

Ally VanTimmeren's basket to open the second half for Boston College resulted in the game's first double-digit lead that reached a high of 17.

After going 4 of 16 in the first quarter and trailing by three, Boston College made 7 of 10 shots in the second and outscored the Yellow Jackets by 12 for a 27-18 edge. The 18 points were the Yellow Jackets' lowest first-half output of the season.

Boston College beat Georgia Tech at home on Dec. 18 in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kemp questions letting Buckhead leave Atlanta as vote looms
2h ago
MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams
3h ago
Teammate's death leaves Georgia player emotional at combine
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
15h ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
15h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top