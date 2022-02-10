Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech

Waardenburg made 5 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and all six of his free throws for the Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kameron McGusty had 17 points and four steals, while Isaiah Wong pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Khalid Moore scored 13 with five assists and Anthony Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Dallan Coleman sank three 3-pointers and had 13 points and Michael Devoe scored 12 to help Georgia Tech take a 36-34 lead at halftime.