Voters urge judge to redraw utility regulator electoral map

A spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr declined to comment Wednesday.

If appeals are settled, elections could take place later this year.

Grimberg broke new ground in finding that statewide elections violate the Voting Rights Act, although his decision hinged on Georgia's system of having candidates live in particular districts but run statewide. He found the system illegally handicapped Black-favored candidates, and that such candidates would have a better chance of winning if only voters in a district elected each candidate, making it possible to draw at least one Black-majority district.

Carr argues that Grimberg fundamentally erred in his decision by concluding that race and not Democratic partisanship drove defeats of candidates preferred by Black voters. He also says the judge overstepped in concluding that only state law and not the state constitution requires statewide elections. Grimberg earlier rejected both arguments.

Grimberg's ruling gave lawmakers a chance to draw single-member districts for the commission, but they did not act during the 2023 session. The judge has said he would draw single-member districts if lawmakers didn't act.

Plaintiffs say district elections would spotlight the concerns of Black voters, including people with lower incomes who pay high utility bills. The lawsuit was brought by leaders of the NAACP, Georgia Conservation Voters and Black Voters Matter.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned an 11th Circuit ruling that would have allowed the elections to proceed, keeping the races off the ballot.

Another federal judge in 2022 allowed Georgia's congressional elections to proceed even though he preliminarily found redistricting was likely to have illegally harmed Black voters.

