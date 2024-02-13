Voters pick from crowded races for Georgia House and Senate vacancies

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in a west Georgia state Senate district and a state House seat near Augusta are going to the polls Tuesday to choose replacements for lawmakers who resigned.

In state Senate District 30, Republican Mike Dugan stepped down to run for Congress. Republican candidates to replace him include former state Rep. Tim Bearden of Carrollton, real estate agent Renae Bell of Tallapoosa and consultant Robert “Bob” Smith. The lone Democrat is Ashley Kecskes Godwin of Carrollton. The district covers all of Haralson County and parts of Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.

Bearden was elected to the state House four times before former Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him as director of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Bearden is now the government affairs manager for a billboard company. Bell is a real estate agent, the wife of Haralson County school Superintendent Jerry Bell, and the former chair of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce.