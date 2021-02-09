Voters go to polls in House and district attorney elections

Six candidates are running a special Democratic primary in House District 90, which includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Candidates include Diandra Hines, a former legislative aide; Angela Moore, who made an unsuccessful bid for Secretary of State in 2010; Greg Shealey, who lost Democratic primaries for the House seat in 2018 and 2020; Joel Thibodeaux, who lost a state Senate bid in 2018; former state Rep. Stan Watson and former DeKalb County Commission candidate Ed Williams.