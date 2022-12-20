ajc logo
X

Voters choose from four to replace late Georgia House member

Georgia News
58 minutes ago
Voters in Augusta on Tuesday are choosing a new representative to replace Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, who died in October

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Voters in Augusta on Tuesday are choosing a new representative to replace Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, who died in October.

A special Democratic primary will determine who replaces the longtime House member, because no Republicans or members of other parties qualified to run against him in the spring.

Candidates include project manager Scott Cambers, student Davis Green, pastor Karlton Howard and private security contractor Brad Owens.

Karlton Howard is Henry Wayne Howard's brother.

If no one wins a majority Tuesday, a runoff will be held Jan. 17 for the seat representing Georgia House District 129.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch4h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
17m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
10h ago

Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools
17h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
9h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
9h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top