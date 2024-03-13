Georgia News

Voters choose county commissioner as new Georgia House member

Voters in a Georgia state House district near Augusta have chosen a county commissioner to fill a vacancy after the former representative stepped down to become a judge
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in a Georgia state House district near Augusta have chosen a county commissioner to fill a vacancy created when the former representative stepped down to become a judge.

In state House District 125, Columbia County Commissioner Gary Richardson of Evans beat conservative commentator C.J. Pearson of Grovetown on Tuesday, with Richardson winning about 60% of the vote with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Richardson and Pearson were vying to replace Republican Rep. Barry Fleming, who resigned to become a superior court judge. They advanced to a runoff after finishing first and second in February, besting Republican and farmer James Steed of Grovetown, Democrat and cosmetologist Kay Turner of Grovetown and Libertarian and software developer John Turpish of Grovetown.

Pearson and Richardson will face off again in the May Republican primary, seeking a full two-year term.

The district covers parts of Columbia and McDuffie counties.

Richardson, a car wash owner who can’t run again for county commission because of term limits, touted his experience in public service.

Pearson overcame a residency challenge while winning endorsements from hard-right conservatives and campaigning on a Trump aligned-platform. The 21-year-old Pearson has been opposed by Gov. Brian Kemp's political organization after Pearson helped manage the primary campaign of Kemp challenger Vernon Jones in 2022.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Biden and Trump win Georgia primaries and clinch nominations 1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting
7h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
10h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Officials talk safety strategy for Six Flags area
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Colts make Kenny Moore II NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback with $30 million deal, AP...
5h ago
Falcons are giving QB Cousins another playmaker, adding wide receiver Darnell Mooney, AP...
5h ago
Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Georgia
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’