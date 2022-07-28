Voters appeal ruling upholding Greene's eligibility to run

The five voters from Greene's district say she played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress' certification of Biden's presidential victory. That was a violation of a rarely invoked provision in the 14th Amendment against insurrection or rebellion, they argued.

Represented by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, the voters filed a complaint with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in March.