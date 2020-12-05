Voter registration deadline is Monday for Jan. 5 runoffs

Voters can register or check their registration status at the Georgia Secretary of State's website. Voters can also register at their county elections office on Monday.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock are competing in one runoff, while Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff are competing in the second runoff. Democrats will control the U.S. Senate if they win both elections, while the Republicans will control the Senate if they win one or both of the races.