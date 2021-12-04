Vogtle monitors see more delays, extra $1B for nuclear plant

Georgia Power spokesperson Jeffrey Wilson said the company is holding to its current completion estimates and “will continue to respond and provide our perspective” through the Public Service Commission cost monitoring process.

More delay, Grace said, could mean $1 billion more in spending on a project already on track to cost $28.7 billion, not counting $3.68 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid back to owners after going bankrupt.

Georgia Power, a unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., owns 45.7% of the project. Other owners include Oglethorpe Power Co, which serves most Georgia electric cooperatives and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, which serves municipal utilities. Florida’s Jacksonville Electric Authority and some other municipal utilities and cooperatives in Florida and Alabama also are obligated to buy power from the plant.

Oglethorpe and MEAG say overruns have already tripped an agreement requiring Georgia Power to pay all the remaining overruns, with the others selling shares of their ownership to Georgia Power equal to the additional costs that the private utility pays. Georgia Power disagrees. The owners signed an agreement Oct. 29 to delay the resolution of the disagreement.

Grace said company estimates have “repeatedly been demonstrated to be unrealistic and unreliable.” He said the company will need longer than the four months that it projects to load nuclear fuel and complete testing, that Nuclear Regulatory Commission supervision could slow things down more, and that company proposals to push back some work until after it starts loading fuel will make everything slower and harder. He said the company is submitting many fewer notices to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission than planned showing work has been completed and tested.

Grace also warned that construction performance on Vogtle's fourth nuclear reactor is not improving, with only 0.65 hours of actual work completed for every hour planned in the six weeks ended Oct. 17.

Georgia Power said for years that Unit 3 would be in commercial operation by November 2021, but has pushed back that deadline three times since May. When approved in 2012, the estimated cost was $14 billion, with the first electricity being generated in 2016.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.