VMI faces Mercer in SoCon semis

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Keydets. VMI has 47 assists on 92 field goals (51.1 percent) across its past three contests while Mercer has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has scored 80.9 points per game this season, ranking the Keydets 16th nationally. The Mercer defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com