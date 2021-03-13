VMI beats Mercer 41-14, off to first 3-0 start since 1981

VMI is off to its first 3-0 start since 1981 and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Bears (1-5, 1-2).

The Keydets (3-0, 3-0 Southern) rolled up 470 yards offense while holding Mercer to 170. Udinksi was 26-of-36 passing for 242 yards, including a 27-yard score to Leroy Thomas for a 34-0 third-quarter lead. Udinski added a pair of 1-yard touchdown rushes.