Viti leads Georgia Southern over Carver College 92-27

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
David Viti had 12 points off the bench to carry Georgia Southern to a 92-27 win over Carver College on Tuesday night

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — David Viti had 12 points off the bench to carry Georgia Southern to a 92-27 win over Carver College on Tuesday night.

Elijah McCadden had 11 points for Georgia Southern (4-2). Kamari Brown added 10 points and Zack Bryant had three blocks.

Bryson Scott had six points for the Cougars.

