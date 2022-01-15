Virus, supply issues delay opening of new Savannah arena

The $140 million Enmarket Arena had been scheduled to open in the past week with concerts by Earth, Wind and Fire on Thursday and Riley Green on Friday. But the venue remains unfinished, and both shows have been postponed until early February.

“It is disappointing to have to take a step back and hit the pause button," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told reporters at a news conference. He added: “However, that disappointment does not eclipse the necessity of being sure we have a complete, safe facility, with all the necessary inspections in-hand.”