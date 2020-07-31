Virus patients to be sent to giant Georgia convention center

Reopening the convention center comes as Georgia hospitals have been voicing concerns about bed space with the surge of cases.

The 3,200 people in hospitals on Thursday was a record since the pandemic began, and critical care beds statewide are 87% full. Two of the state’s smaller hospital regions — one around Athens and one in east central Georgia that includes Vidalia and Dublin — each reported one critical care bed available on Wednesday.

"We thought we were busy back in March and April. We thought that 10 patients was a whole lot of patients that had COVID," Don Avery, president of Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, told WABE-FM. "The reality is we would love to be back (there) again, where we had eight or 10 patients."

The hospital's 16-bed intensive care unit has been full for most of the last 30 days, forcing hospital officials to seek to transfer patients to hospitals that can be hours away.

“We have looked over the past couple of days — what are our options to transfer patients to Macon, to Savannah, even Augusta,” Avery said. “We have had a couple opportunities, but they are very, very limited in terms of bed availability.”

Deaths and new confirmed cases of the respiratory illness remain at high levels in Georgia. Georgia’s confirmed death toll rose to 3,671 Thursday, and the 14-day average of deaths rose to a record 41.

Although symptoms of COVID-19 are often mild and most people recover, some worsen and die.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta will oversee the beds at the Georgia World Congress Center, Kemp said. The safety-net public hospital is also expanding an existing effort to coordinate hospital bed space from metro Atlanta to statewide.

The state is paying Grady $1.2 million to create a round-the-clock website and call center to monitor hospital bed availability and help transfer patients to hospitals that can provide appropriate care. The state Department of Public Health will oversee Grady's work.

___

The patient arrival area at a temporary hospital is viewed at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly to deal with COVID-19 patients in the lower levels of the center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

One room at a temporary hospital is viewed at the Georgia World Congress Center, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly to deal with COVID-19 patients in the lower levels of the center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

The Georgia World Congress Center is shown on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large convetions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes part in a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris