Virus infections, hospitalizations rise rapidly in Georgia

Not everyone shows symptoms, and most people recover, but a small fraction sicken and die. Hospitalizations have not yet reached their summer heights in Georgia, but beds are filling rapidly with COVID-19 cases. Nearly 2,400 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Friday, up 32% in the last two weeks.

Hospital executives have said the typical COVID-19 case is less severe now than in earlier months, but that patients with other medical needs are sicker than normal and pushing capacity limits. Statewide, 85% of intensive care beds were filled on Friday, with 11 hospitals statewide saying their intensive care units were full according to the Georgia Coordinating Center, which works to direct patients to hospitals.

Deaths, which usually come after infections and hospitalization, are also rising. Georgia has now recorded 9,725 confirmed and suspected deaths, and at a current average of nearly 50 deaths a day, could cross the 10,000-death mark sometime next week.

