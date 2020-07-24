Virus, hurricane season delay removal of wrecked cargo ship

Ten workers who were doing salvage and support operations have tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Coast Guard Incident Commander Efren Lopez said. Several of those workers were critical to the project.

The pandemic has also led to delays in getting needed equipment for the removal, Wiker said. In addition to the challenges posed by the virus, “we have a real concern regarding the impact of hurricane season,” he said.

To guard against the spread of the virus, there will be "three different bubbles," Lopez said.

In October, crews involved in the salvage will live on one “bubble" — a housing barge — and remain there while the ship is cut apart and the pieces are lifted from the sea. Safety and response personnel will be isolated in another bubble, and the command group will operate out of a third area, he said.

“We remain committed to the safe removal of the Golden Ray," Lopez said.