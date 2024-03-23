Virginia women add four titles on Day 3 of the NCAA swimming and diving championships

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Virginia won three individual events and a relay on Friday night to remain atop the leaderboard going into the final day of the women’s swimming and diving championships at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Gretchen Walsh set American, NCAA, and US Open records in an event for the second straight day, swimming a 47.42 in the 100-yard butterfly. Her sister Alex Walsh won the 400 IM for the third straight year with a pool-record time of 3:55.97.

The Walsh sisters joined Jasmine Nocentini and Maxine Parker in the 400-meter Medley Relay and set NCAA and US Open records with a time of 3:21.01, passing the team's record mark from last year.

Virginia claimed its first-ever title in the 100-yard breaststroke when Nocentini swam a personal-best 56.09 for her first NCAA individual title.

The Cavaliers have won eight titles at the meet to hold onto the top spot in the standings at 360.5. Texas is second with 319.0 and Florida third at 267.0.

Florida freshman Bella Sims collected her second individual national title after winning the 200-yard freestyle.

Katharine Berkoff, of North Carolina State, won the 100-yard backstroke for the third time in her career, setting a program record with a time of 48.55.

North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez Montaño swept the springboard competitions for the second year in a row.

